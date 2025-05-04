Share

Arsenal and England winger, Bukayo Saka, has heaped praise on Barcelona prodigy, Lamine Yamal, describing the teenage sensation as “not normal” following his extraordinary rise in European football.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Saka expressed his admiration for the 17-year-old, whose standout performance in Barcelona’s thrilling 3-3 UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Inter Milan on Wednesday night has only heightened the global spotlight on his talent.

“He’s top. Honestly, doing what he is doing at his age—what can you say? He’s unreal,” Saka said. “It’s not normal. No one does it. I don’t think I’ve seen that level for a 17-year-old, so credit to him.”

Yamal, who is not due to turn 18 until later this summer, has already made 100 senior appearances for Barcelona—an extraordinary feat for a player so young.

His impact has been profound, with 49 goal involvements (goals and assists) across those matches.

His early career statistics already outshine the achievements of some of the game’s greatest players at the same age.

Lionel Messi, for comparison, reached 100 club appearances with 55 goal contributions but was nearly 21 at the time. Cristiano Ronaldo, at 19, had managed just 26 goals and assists in his first 100 senior appearances.

Yamal’s rapid development and consistent performances on the biggest stage have sparked widespread acclaim, positioning him as one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

