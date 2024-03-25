Sainz Wins Australian Grand Prix After Verstappen Retires

Carlos Sainz led Charles Leclerc to a Ferrari onetwo in the Australian Grand Prix as Max Verstappen’s domination of Formula 1 stalled. Sainz swept by the world champion’s Red Bull into the lead on the second lap before the Dutchman retired with a brake failure after just four laps.

The Spaniard then controlled the race as Leclerc passed McLaren’s Lando Norris in the first pit-stop period. The race ended under a virtual safety car after a crash for George Russell. Chasing Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin for sixth place, the Mercedes driver lost control at Turn Six on the final lap and suffered a crash, the car coming to rest on its side, held up in the air by landing on its left front wheel. Russell was unhurt.