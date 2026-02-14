Saints Seek Cup Glory As Struggling Foxes Face St Mary’s Test

Championship rivals Southampton and Leicester City will renew hostilities at St. Mary’s on Saturday with a place in the FA Cup fifth round at stake, in what promises to be another compelling chapter of an already dramatic fixture between the two sides.

It is Southampton who approach the contest with confidence and momentum. Under Tonda Eckert, the Saints have found rhythm at a crucial stage of the season, winning their last three Champion- ship matches and stretching their unbeaten run to five games.

That resurgence has lifted them to ninth in the table and firmly into the conversation for a late push towards the play-off places.

Their most recent meeting with Leicester still lingers fresh in the memory. In a remarkable league encounter, Southampton overturned a three-goal deficit after just 29 minutes to secure a stunning 4-3 victory.

The comeback not only underlined their resilience but also exposed the fragility that has crept into Leicester’s campaign. While Southampton’s trajectory points upward, Leicester’s sit- uation remains uncertain both on and off the pitch.

It has been two weeks since the Foxes parted ways with manager Marti Cifuentes, yet a replacement has not been appointed.

Reports suggest the club are prioritising the recruitment of a sporting director before confirming a new head coach, leaving the team in a state of transition.

Matters have been further complicated by a six-point deduction, which has plunged Leicester into 21st position in the Championship standings. Results have done little to ease the anxiety.

The Foxes have lost their last four league matches and have managed just one win in their previous eight outings, a run that has intensified their relegation worries.

In the FA Cup third round, Leicester overcame Cheltenham Town to book their place in this tie, while Southampton advanced with victory over Doncaster Rovers.

However, league form often shapes confidence heading into knockout football, and on that measure, the Saints hold the clear advantage.