Saintfiet Hails Goalkeeper, Players After Q’Final Qualification

Mali head coach, Tom Saintfiet, has hailed the performance of his players after defeating Tunisia on penalties at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, despite playing the game with a man down since the 27th minute of the match when Wayo Coulibaly was shown a red card for a poorly timed challenge on Hannibal Mejbri.

Despite conceding in the 88th minute when Firat Chaouat gave Tunisia the lead, Lassine Sinayoko, however, cancelled out the goal with a penalty in the added time to send the game to penalties.

Mali however, booked their place in the quarterfinal after defeating Tunisia 3-2 on penalties following a hard-fought draw in regulation time and extra time (1-1). “I am proud of the goalkeeper and of all the players,” he said. “Before the match, I told them that they are champions.

If we had played with 11 play ers, we might have had even more advantages. After the red card, we remained calm and adapted to the situation, because football is also played with intelligence.

“We prepared very well for the match against Tunisia, and the players knew exactly what they were doing. We will face Senegal in the quarterfinals. Senegal will be the favourites, just as Morocco and Tunisia were in our previous matches. We have a clear objective, which is to remain in the competition.”

Mali goalkeeper, Djigui Diarra, who emerged as the Man of the Match of the game against Tunisia, said they knew the game is going to be difficult while expressing his happiness that he was able to help the team.

He said: “From the start of the match, we knew it was going to be difficult, especially after one of our players received a red card. “We spoke among ourselves as players and the coach gave us valuable advice.

The match remained tough right through to the penalty shoot-out. We worked very hard to reach this result, and when it came to penalties, all the players said it was time to qualify. Personally, I was thinking about the Malian people.”