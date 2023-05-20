Saint Obi’s Family Releases Photos To Debunk Zik Zulu’s Claims

The family of late veteran Nollywood actor, Saint Obi has debunked the claims made by colleague, Zik Zulu that Obi’s untimely death was caused by his ex-wife.

New Telegraph had on Monday reported that Zulu in a long write up claimed that Saint Obi who was having a marriage crisis withdrew from colleagues, adding that the deceased wife cause his unlikely death.

Reacting to his claims, the family of Obi described Zulu’s statement as false, malicious, and insensitive, while expressing their views.

According to the family, Zulu never consulted any member of the family, nor authored their consent or authority, as such, they are disassociating themselves from it.

The family went further to compliment his estranged wife, who they described as the opposite of what Zulu’s article portrayed her to be. They also released photos to debunk claims that Obi never invited his colleagues to his child’s dedication.

Meanwhile, Zik Zulu had earlier in his long article alleged that Saint Obi never invited any of his colleagues to any of his three children’s dedications.

In order to prove Zik’s claim wrong, a family member had sent photos of his colleagues at one of his children’s dedication to an Instagram blog, Instablog9ja.

It could be seen in the photos of how actors/actresses, Segun Arinze, Kate Henshaw, and Stephanie Okereke were present at the ceremony which was held at Saint Obi’s apartment, before they moved to his wife’s house in Lekki, Lagos.

Recall that in 2006, Saint Obi and his wife, Lynda, tied the knot and had their first child in Novel 2007. They held the child’s dedication in 2008 and some of his colleagues were in attendance.

The family, however, promised to give an update on his funeral arrangements.