Saint Obi Finally Laid To Rest (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Saint Obi has finally been laid to rest amid tears in his hometown, Alaenyi Ogwa, Imo State.

It would be recalled that the popular movie actor died in May 2023 at the home of one of his siblings in Jos, Plateau state capital following a protracted illness.

However, Sunday Telegraph gathered from sources online that disagreements among the siblings made it a hindrance for his death to be made official for days.

Three months after his unfortunate death, Saint Obi was on Sunday, August 20 finally buried at his hometown.

Photos and videos of family, friends and colleagues present at the burial ceremony to pay their final respects to the actor have emerged on social media.

Watch the video below: