Saint Obi Family Announce Burial Arrangement

The relatives of the deceased veteran Nollywood actor, Saint Obi have disclosed information about his funeral event.

The talented thespian passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the age of 57 years in Jos, Plateau State.

According to his burial flyer cited by New Telegraph, the burial is set to take place on August 18 at their hometown, Umuezealaeze, Alaenyi Ogwa, in Imo State.

This is coming months after Saint Obi’s family took to social media to address the narrative surrounding the late actor’s death.

It would be recalled that Nigerian Journalist Zik Zulu Okafor and filmmaker Zeb Ejiro had revealed that Obi died a sad, frustrated and lonely man maltreated by his rich wife and her family.

However, Saint Obi’s family debunk all of Zik Zulu’s claims that his friends didn’t show up for his children’s naming ceremony or child dedication.

Backing up their post, they shared veteran actors Segun Arinze, Kate Henshaw and Stephanie Linus photos, with that of the deceased actor and one of his three children as a baby.

But in a new development, the deceased family shared updates on his burial as the ceremony will be held in their hometown, Umuezealaeze, Alaenyi Ogwa, in Imo state.

The statement on the flyer read, ”The Nwafor family of Ogwa, Imo State, cordially invites you as, Our Superhero goes home Obinna Nwafor Saint Obi, Our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and son.

The Funeral service and interment will hold at Saint Obi’s family home, Umuezealaeze, Alaenyi Ogwa, Imo State.”

See the flyer containing details of Obi’s burial arrangements below:

Burial Date: Late Nollywood Actor Saint Obi Family has officially released the date for burial of the deceased Film legend. He is set to be buried on August 18th, 2023. pic.twitter.com/em5jddGvA9 — Ikenna Kenneth Ulasi (@IkennaUlasi) August 4, 2023