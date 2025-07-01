Saint Lucia Govt Confers Tinubu With Highest Honour

The Government of Saint Lucia has conferred one of its highest national honours, the Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Lucia, (KCOSL) on Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia.

The statement noted that the Government of Saint Lucia was pleased to announce that the Governor General has conferred the title of Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Lucia (KCOSL) upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Acting on the advice of the Government, the conferment was approved by the Governor General of Saint Lucia, in recognition of President Tinubu’s exceptional leadership on the African continent, his commitment to advancing South-South cooperation, and his efforts at rekindling cultural, historical, and diplomatic ties with the Caribbean.

According to the Government of Saint Lucia, the KCOSL is typically reserved for individuals who have rendered distinguished service of national or international significance to the island nation.

Tinubu, who is on a historic state visit to Saint Lucia as part of a broader diplomatic tour of the Caribbean and South America, becomes one of the few African leaders to receive the prestigious title.