Saint Keliz Drops New Single ‘Do Not Disturb’

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Saint Keliz on Friday dropped a new single entitled ‘Do Not Disturb’, which is available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms.

The artist has been known for pushing boundaries and evolving their sound, and with “Do Not Disturb,” they have set to captivate audiences on a whole new level.

The title suggests an intimate experience that allows listeners to escape the chaos of everyday life and indulge in a moment of musical reverie.

The single is poised to transport fans into an alternate sonic universe where emotive lyrics and mesmerising melodies intertwine, creating an enchanting atmosphere that resonates with the soul.

Saint Keliz has been working with a team of talented music industry professionals to create a perfectly curated musical experience. Social media platforms have captured the interest of fans worldwide, with snippets of studio sessions, behind-the-scenes footage, and cryptic teasers capturing the interest of fans around the world.

Since its release, the song has been making waves across the country, especially in Lagos, having received good airplay on leading radio stations.

Narrating the story behind ‘Do Not Disturb’, the singer said it tells a story about how an artist should take their craft very seriously and avoid disturbance and distractions to level up in the music business.

This body of work is a great effort from him as he disclosed that he is currently planning on the remix and a music video with an international musician.