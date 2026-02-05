Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi, Son Of Ex-Libyan Leader, Reportedly Shot Dead

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya’s former leader Col Muammar Gaddafi, has reportedly been shot dead.

The death of the 53-yearold, who was once widely seen as his father’s heir apparent, was confirmed by the head of his political team on Tuesday, according to the Libyan News Agency.

His lawyer told the AFP news agency a “four-man commando” unit carried out an assassination at his home in the city of Zintan, though it was not clear who may have been behind the attack.

In a competing version of events, his sister told Libyan TV that he had died near the country’s border with Algeria.