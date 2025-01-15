Saidi Balogun Reunites With Ex-Wife At Son’s Graduation Ceremony

Share

Popular Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun has reunited with his estranged wife, Faithia Williams at the graduation ceremony of their son.

New Telegraph reports that the son of the veteran actors reportedly graduated with a first-class honour from the University of Lagos.

Faithia who was happy about the achievement of her son took to her Instagram page to express her joy and happiness in his academic pursuit.

She wrote, “I am so overwhelmed with joy and gratitude at the incredible achievement of my son.

READ ALSO:

The actor who was also overjoyed also took to his page and shared a heartfelt video of himself, his son and his ex-wife expressing his joy and how proud he is of his son.

Sharing the video, he captioned it with;”What joy is greater than this? I am proud of you, Khalid Ayomide Balogun @khalidgram__. You have made me proud today, so also, will your children make you proud? My son graduated with a 1st class!! Thank you, almighty Allah. Thank you for bringing joy back into my heart”.

See post below;

Share

Please follow and like us: