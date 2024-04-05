Saida BOJ Urges MohBad’s Wife To Conduct DNA Test

Controversial female critic, Saida BOJ has taken to her social media page to react to the DNA test drama regarding the paternity of Mohbad’s son following a public drama between Wunmi Aloba and her sister.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Wunmi’s sister accused the late singer of infecting her sister with STDs multiple times, leaving her with constant use of antibiotics.

However, in a swift response, Wunmi debunked the allegations, stating that she never made such claims about her son’s father, while insisting on preserving his image.

Reacting to the online drama between the two sisters, Saida BOJ urges Wunmi to conduct a paternity test for Liam Light.

Speaking in a viral video, she stated that the family is beginning to be suspicious, particularly as a result of the contradictions between the sisters.

Saida insisted that Wunmi must take the DNA test once and for all in honour of her late husband and also to put an end to the social media outburst on the issue.

She said, “When did you move from mourning Mohbad to mocking him?

“If you know he is the father of your child, then you should be able to do the DNA test. Do you like how his body is lying in the mortuary?”

