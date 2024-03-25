Saida BOJ Makes Case For VeryDarkMan Amid Police Arrest

Popular influencer, Saida BOJ has made a case for controversial social media critic, Verydarkman as she publicly appeals to the Police authorities to release him.

New Telegraph recalls that the controversial social media personality was reportedly locked in a cell in Abuja for allegedly cyberbullying Tonto Dike.

However, Saida BOJ has come out to plead for Verydarkman to be freed.

She acknowledged that he can be a nuisance but that they cannot just simply abandon him in jail, and would treat him simply as that stubborn brother that cannot be thrown away.

She pleaded with those who have the power to release him to please release him from detention.

Check out reactions following the post;

yomide__xx_ penned: “If he comes out now he go still insult you for this video wey you do!!! Make the stay there till December for the sake of Christmas, make dem release am‍”

an_na_bella11 wrote: “Whatever you do, no allow them to arrest you on Friday”

ekua_paulla said: “My own be say why Bob Risky dey behave like he’s untouchable????? He’s been doing all this nonsense for years, is Nigerian police saying them never see ???? Abi they wan to use VeryDarkMan as a scapegoat cuz E reach to say what he said …. #freeverydarkmannow”

florishbaba remarked: “He was arrested on Friday just to make him look weak lol he’s coming out tomorrow ”

Watch the video below;