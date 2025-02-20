Saida Boj Knocks Pastor For Preaching About Her In Church

Share

Popular Nigerian influencer, Saida Boj has slammed a Nigerian pastor for preaching about her in church.

In a viral video making rounds on the Internet, the pastor could be seen speaking about Saida Boj, opining that she’s a bad influence to young ladies.

According to him, the influencer is turning the young girls into runs girls, and turning them away from the church.

Reacting to the Pastor’s claims, Saida Boj took to her social media page to blast the pastor, alleging that he could be the sort of pastor that projects goodwill in public but treats his family badly.

She opined that he is not a real man of God for speaking the way he did about her.

She said: “You are a fake pastor. Over sabi pastor. If you want to know the truth about men like this, ask their wives… I fit swear say anointing no dey your head….”

Reaction trailing this posts;

sparklebeautysocial said: “You fit sabi God pass this man oooo ”

nicky_blackki asked: “Why is he even preaching about you omo”

chefedna_edspringkitchen remarked: “Na una get time de go church kos this kind Yeye man as pastor?”

uchaaykris wrote: “Pastor leaves sermon dey preach saida boj … he deserve it”

cccaresnailspa wrote: “Easy on himI love u sis”

