Sahel Terror Group, JNIM, Launches First Attack In Nigeria

The Al-Qaeda– linked jihadist group, Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam walMuslimin (JNIM), has claimed responsibility for its first-ever attack inside Nigeria, a move analysts see as a significant escalation in the group’s regional ambitions and a worrying sign of expanding militant influence from the Sahel into West Africa’s most populous nation.

According to reports, JNIM, which has been active across Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, announced that it carried out an assault in northern Nigeria.

While details of the operation remain unclear, the group’s claim marks a new frontier in its campaign and underscores the growing fluidity of militant activities across the Sahelian borders.

Security experts say the incursion into Nigeria is a deliberate effort by JNIM to stretch its operational reach and exploit porous borders and weak governance in border communities.