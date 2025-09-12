Sahel Farmers Turn To Sorghum Cowpea Intercropping For Better Harvests

Researchers working in the central plateau of Burkina Faso (Saria) have confirmed that intercropping sorghum and cowpea offers a highly effective solution to combat runoff, soil erosion, and poor yields in the Sahel region. The semi-arid area, with annual rainfall averaging about 800 millimeters, sits on gently sloping land (less than three per cent).

Despite the modest slope, farmers face serious land degradation problems, with up to 40 per cent of rainfall lost as runoff and soil erosion reaching 4–8 metric tons per hectare each year. These conditions threaten food security and long-term agricultural productivity.

Talking about the experiment it carried out, the researchers explained that over a three-year field study, scientists tested different cropping systems on ferric lixisol soils—a common but fragile soil type in the region that is prone to erosion and nutrient depletion.

They compared: Sorghum–cowpea intercropping. Runoff and soil loss were carefully measured during rainfall events, while yields were recorded to assess productivity outcomes. Specifically the researchers results findings showed clear advantages for intercropping: Runoff control: Sorghum–cowpea plots reduced runoff by 20–30 per cent compared to sorghum monocrops, and by an even greater 45–55 per cent compared to cowpea monocrops.

Erosion reduction: Soil loss was cut by at least 50 per cent when the two crops were grown together, demonstrating intercropping’s protective effect on fragile Sahel soils. Yield benefits: Intercropped plots produced double the grain yields of monocropped sorghum or cowpea, showing that conservation does not come at the expense of productivity.

Why Intercropping Works. The success of the system lies in how the two crops complement each other: Sorghum, a tall cereal, provides ground cover with its canopy, reducing the impact of raindrops on the soil.