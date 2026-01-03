Lagos witnessed a masterclass in glamour and gratitude this festive season as the King of Juju Music, Saheed Osupa, hosted the second edition of his highly anticipated “Friends of Osupa Exclusive White Agbada Party.”

On the night of the event, the Grand Ballroom of the Oriental Hotel was transformed into a snowy paradise, proving once again that when “Olufimo” calls, the industry answers.

Packaged by the visionary Ahmad Lawal of Lahmad Concepts—the mastermind behind last year’s successful debut—the event was a seamless blend of high-energy performance and high-level networking.

The night was steered by the charismatic duo of Alagba OlaLekan Fabilola popularly known as Masoyinbo and Nollywood favorite Funmi Awelewa, whose chemistry kept the audience engaged from the first toast to the final dance.

The guest list was a cross-section of Nigeria’s elite. From the music industry, business, and the public sector. Spotted in the sea of pristine white were Afrobeats sensations Adekunle Gold, and Rybeena; luxury hype-man Ola of Lagos; rap titan CDQ and Music Executive Baddy Oosha.

The night also saw a strong showing from the corridors of power, including House of Representatives member Hon. Tunji Ajulo, and Hon. Abiola Abdul Jagunlabi, Special Adviser to the Minister of Arts, Culture and the creative economy and from the business world we had real estate giants like Alhaji Hakeem Bello, Saheed Ibile, Idowu Lamide of Dollar Construction and Chairman BMU.

Other Entrpreneurs present were the CEO of Wear it all, CEO of Unique Motors among a host of others. The true emotional heartbeat of the night, however, was the “Celebration of Legends” segment.

In a move that left the room in standing ovations, 10 Nollywood legends were honored for their decades of service to the arts. More than just plaques and applause, Friends of Saheed Osupa backed his appreciation with significant action: each of the 10 icons—including Antar Laniyan, Morenikeji Alausa, Keji Yusuf, Yemi My Lover, Yetunde Wunmi, and Kola Olaiya—was presented with a staggering 2 Million Naira each.

This over N20 million gesture highlighted the event’s core mission—honoring the foundation upon which today’s entertainment empire is built.

The veterans, many moved to tears, were celebrated not just for their past glory but for their enduring impact on Nigerian culture.

The event’s strategic media partners include Idris Olakunle Bello of Emiralty Africa Arts Creations and Ola Muhammad of Islander Media, captured the essence of a night dedicated to legacy and luxury.

As the second edition drew to a close, the consensus was clear: the Friends of Osupa Exclusive White Agbada Party has moved beyond being just a festive gathering; it is now a landmark institution of honor and celebration in the Lagos social calendar.