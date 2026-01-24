Saheed Osupa Secures ₦2bn Landmark Guarantee Deal With Harmony Gardens

Legendary Fuji music icon, Saheed Osupa, has taken a bold step beyond music by venturing into real estate empowerment for his fans, as he officially acquires 50 hectares of land from Harmony Gardens & Estate Development Ltd to develop a new residential estate in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

The estate, to be known as Osupa Boulevard, will be located within Harmony Casa 2.0, one of the fast-rising property corridors in Ibeju-Lekki.

The project is designed to deliver 300 homes and plots of land to fans and subscribers under a flexible ownership structure made possible through a strategic partnership with the Ibile Traditional Mortgage System.

Industry observers have described the move as one of the most ambitious celebrity-led real estate initiatives in Nigeria, particularly at a time when demand for land and property for sale in Ibeju-Lekki continues to rise due to massive infrastructural development, proximity to the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Refinery, and other economic hubs.

According to information made available, King Saheed Osupa made a ₦2 billion down payment as a payment guarantee on behalf of his fans. This guarantees immediate allocation by Harmony Gardens to subscribers of Osupa Boulevard once they make their initial deposit.

Under the arrangement, fans can secure land with an initial payment of ₦5 million, commence building immediately, and spread the balance over three to six months.

The initiative is aimed at making land ownership in Ibeju-Lekki more accessible to musicians, creatives, and fans who may ordinarily find it difficult to navigate the real estate market independently.

In addition to land sales, the Fuji Star also entered into a second agreement with Harmony Gardens to accommodate subscribers who prefer ready-built homes instead of plots of land.

Under this option, buyers can purchase completed houses within the estate and spread payments conveniently over a five-year period, further lowering the barrier to homeownership.

Real estate analysts say the model blends celebrity influence, mortgage-backed guarantees, and flexible payment structures, a combination rarely seen at this scale in Nigeria’s property market.

In an official statement released on his Instagram page, King Saheed Osupa confirmed the partnership and explained the motivation behind the initiative.

“I’m proud to officially announce my wonderful partnership with Ibile Traditional Mortgages to bring you unprecedented opportunities in real estate investment.

For the next six months, my fans worldwide can access massive, exclusive discounts on prime lands and properties in premium locations in Lagos and its environs, featuring the prestigious New Osupa Boulevard development at Harmony Garden and Estate Development Ltd. This is more than just a deal; it’s your gateway to building lasting wealth and securing your future,” he stated.

He further encouraged fans and investors not to miss the opportunity, describing the project as both a legacy and an investment.

“Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to own a piece of legacy at unbeatable prices. Together, we’re turning dreams into reality. Seize this opportunity now and join me on the path to success,” the music icon added.

Harmony Garden & Estate Development Ltd, known for major developments across Lagos, welcomed the partnership, noting that Osupa Boulevard aligns with its mission of expanding access to affordable land and property sales in Ibeju-Lekki while maintaining quality infrastructure and title security.

With rising interest in land for sale in Ibeju-Lekki, property experts believe Osupa Boulevard could become one of the most talked-about estates in the Lekki corridor, especially given the credibility of the Ibile Traditional Mortgage System and the cultural influence of King Saheed Osupa.

As Lagos continues to expand eastward, projects like Osupa Boulevard are expected to play a key role in shaping residential growth, offering Nigerians an opportunity to combine cultural pride with long-term property investment in one of the state’s most promising real estate destinations.