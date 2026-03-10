New Telegraph

March 10, 2026
Saheed Osupa, Malaika, 83 Others Set Guinness Afrobeats Orchestra Record

Guinness World Records has confirmed that a concert featuring Saheed Osupa, Rybeena, KS 1 Malaika, T.I Blaze, and 81 other musicians set the record for the largest orchestra performing Afrobeats. The milestone was achieved during Trench Symphony:

The Dapper Live Experience on 16 December 2025 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Lagos. Guinness verified that 85 musicians performed together under a conductor, accompanied by a lead singer, choir, dancers, and synchronised orchestral arrangements.

Announcing the milestone in a post on its Instagram handle on Monday, the organisers said the event had been officially reviewed and verified by Guinness World Records.

“Glad to announce that Trench Symphony: The Dapper Live Experience has been officially reviewed, verified, and confirmed by Guinness World Records for the Largest Orchestra for an Afrobeats Concert.

