Saheed Osupa Applauds Burna Boy For GOAT Recognition

Popular Nigerian Fuji musician, Saheed Osupa, has expressed his appreciation after Grammy-award-winning Afrobeats star, Burna Boy, named him among his Greatest Musicians Of All Time (GOAT).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Burna Boy made this revelation during a recent conversation with tennis legend Roger Federer.

Speaking on the programme, the African Giant listed Fuji artists like Saheed Osupa as his “GOAT singers.”

Reacting to the recognition on Thursday via his official X handle, Osupa described the moment as monumental, noting that Burna Boy’s tribute highlights not only his personal journey but also the global significance of Fuji music.

“This acknowledgement is a monumental moment that celebrates the soul of Fuji music and its timeless influence. It not only uplifts my journey but also shines a brilliant light on our rich cultural heritage, bridging generations and genres worldwide,” Osupa wrote.

He further thanked Burna Boy for the honour and revealed that he looks forward to attending one of the Afrobeats star’s upcoming concerts.

In the same interview, Burna Boy also named late rap icons 2Pac, Notorious B.I.G., Big Pun, and UK rapper J Hus as his greatest rappers of all time.

The recognition has sparked excitement among Fuji fans, who see it as a major moment for the genre’s cultural representation on a global stage.