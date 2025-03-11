SAHCo Unveils Newest Explosive Detection Machine

Share

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc has unveiled its acquisition of the Rapiscan Itemiser 5X, the newest breakthrough in Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) technology.

This makes SAHCO the first and only ground handling company in Nigeria to integrate this advanced system.

The state-of-the-art machine will significantly boost SAHCO’s cargo screening capabilities, ensuring precise detection of explosives and narcotics—meeting crucial safety standards for both importing and exporting cargo to the United States and other Western countries.

The Itemiser 5X is widely recognized and recommended by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for its superior security screening capabilities.

By integrating this advanced technology, SAHCO strengthens its position as a leader in aviation ground handling and security compliance.

This investment underscores SAHCO’s unwavering commitment to ensuring safe, efficient, and internationally compliant cargo operations.

Furthermore, the Itemiser 5X represents a major advancement in security screening, featuring an optimized detection library that can identify a wide range of explosives and narcotics.

Its advanced software algorithm enhances accuracy and efficiency, making it a crucial addition to SAHCO’s security infrastructure.

To further strengthen security measures, SAHCo has strategically deployed three units of the Itemiser 5X across its major operational hubs, reinforcing its commitment to global security standards.

Designed for superior performance, the Itemiser 5X incorporates a fast clear-down mechanism that efficiently removes residual explosive traces after detection, ensuring seamless operations.

Its innovative desorber design and sample wand improve sample collection accuracy, while remote monitoring capabilities allow real-time system oversight through a dedicated console.

Engineered for ease of use, the machine is lightweight, portable, and equipped with a built-in handle for convenient transport.

Its advanced features include stable humidity control, a high-capacity hard drive for reliable performance, and an automated internal calibration system that reduces consumable usage while maximizing detection accuracy.

Additionally, the non-radioactive ionization source eliminates the need for annual wipe tests and special licensing, simplifying compliance requirements.

