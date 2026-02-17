SAHCO Sets New Benchmark With ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification

Skyway Aviation Handling Company PLC (SAHCO) has achieved the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certification, becoming the only aviation ground handling company in Nigeria—and one of the very few in Africa—to attain this globally recognised standard.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the international benchmark for information security management, providing a comprehensive framework for protecting sensitive data, managing cybersecurity risks, and ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information.

In the highly interconnected and technology-driven aviation industry, this certification is critical for safeguarding operational systems, passenger and cargo data, airline partner information, and regulatory communications. The certification followed a rigorous audit and compliance assessment conducted by a globally accredited certification body, during which SAHCO successfully met all stringent requirements.

This milestone reflects the Company’s unwavering commitment to cyber resilience, operational excellence, and world-class service delivery.

In aviation ground handling, where digital systems drive flight operations, cargo processing, passenger handling, and safety procedures, robust information security is fundamental to safe, reliable, and efficient operations.

By attaining ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, SAHCO has demonstrated an industry-leading capability to identify security risks, implement preventive controls, and maintain business continuity amid evolving cyber threats. This is in addition to SAHCO’s ISAGO, RA3, EMS, QMS, SMS, ISO, SON and numerous other certifications.

The certification confirms that SAHCO has established, implemented, and continually improved a comprehensive information security framework, ensuring the protection of critical data belonging to customers, airline partners, regulators, and other stakeholders.

Speaking on the achievement, Executive Director, Dr Babatunde Afolabi stated that “Information security is not just an IT function; it is an organisational responsibility. “Every employee plays a role in protecting our systems and customer data.

Through structured training, strict policies, and continuous monitoring, we have built a proactive security culture that supports safe, secure, and reliable aviation operations.”

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification covers SAHCO’s core operational areas, including cargo handling operations, customer information management, operational systems, and key corporate support services.

Implementation involved extensive risk assessments, deployment of security controls, staff awareness programs, incident response planning, business continuity measures, and continuous monitoring mechanisms aligned with international best practices.