Sahara Group’s Female Leaders Named Among Rising Stars

Sahara Group has said two of its business leaders have been recognised on the African Energy Chamber’s 2025 “20 Under 40 Energy Women Rising Stars” list.

In a statement on Thursday, it stated that Head of Integrated Gas Ventures at Asharami Energy, Mariah Lucciano-Gabriel, and Chief Financial Officer of Egbin Power Plc, Yetunde Sorinola, were named among the continent’s rising stars for their outstanding contributions to Africa’s energy sector.

It stated the recognitions are a landmark that reinforces the company’s role in shaping the next generation of global energy leadership. It added that the recognition of Lucciano-Gabriel, and Sorinola, reflects a wider global shift as the energy industry navigates the twin imperatives of expanding access to power and advancing a just energy transition.

According to it, the “20 Under 40” list shines an international spotlight on women who are redefining Africa’s oil, gas, and renewable industries, at a time when the continent’s leadership in innovation and resilience is increasingly shaping global conversations.

Executive Director at Sahara Group, Moroti AdedoyinAdeyinka described the recognition as evidence of Sahara’s long-standing commitment to empowering leaders who drive impact across Africa and beyond. She said: “Mariah and Yetunde embody the Sahara spirit of resilience, innovation, and excellence.

Their achievements demonstrate our commitment to Making A Difference by nurturing talent that can thrive on the global stage while bringing energy to life responsibly for communities across the continent and the globe.” Head, Corporate Communications at Sahara Group, Bethel Obioma said the recognition also reflects Sahara’s peoplefocused strategy across the energy value chain.

He said: “At Sahara, our people strategy is centered on growing expertise and giving our employees platforms to express their abilities maximally, both within and outside the workplace. Our core values of being disruptively creative and ambidextrous empower every member of our team to harness their potential, drive innovation, and deliver impact that transcends borders.”

The statement explained that as Head of Integrated Gas Ventures, Lucciano-Gabriel has been a driving force behind Sahara’s midstream gas business, accelerating revenue growth and expanding access to cleaner energy. Lucciano-Gabriel said: “Being named among such a dynamic cohort of women is a powerful reminder that Africa has the talent and vision to lead global energy conversations.