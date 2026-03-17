Sahara Group Urges Africans To Transform Energy Challenges Into Enterprise

Sahara Group has reinforced its Beyond Energy philosophy at the 2026 Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Business Certification (EIBIC) Programme hosted by the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

It called on young Africans to move beyond conventional entrepreneurship and actively design solutions to the continent’s most pressing energy and development challenges. These were contained in a statement by Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, Mr. Bethel Obioma.

According to the statement, now in its third year, the EIBIC Programme is a learning platform designed to help students begin their academic journey with a strong entrepreneurial mindset.

It added that Sahara Group delivered a thought leadership session titled “Becoming a M.A.D Entrepreneur: Powering Africa’s Energy Future,” framing entrepreneurship as a mindset anchored in Making A Difference.

The statement explained that Sahara Group was honoured with the EIBIC Champion Award in recognition of the energy conglomerate’s outstanding support and partnership with UNILAG.

It quoted Vice Chancellor, UNILAG, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, as having said that Sahara had demonstrated strong leadership with its commitment to driving entrepreneurship and innovation among young Africans.

“We are delighted to have Sahara Group as a trusted partner on different projects as we continue to transform academic excellence in UNILAG,” she said.

Speaking on the engagement, Obioma said Sahara’s collaboration with UNILAG is in line with its commitment to embedding a mindset in young Africans that goes “beyond energy”.