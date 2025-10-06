Sahara Group targets 350,000 B/D Oil production

Sahara Group has said it is aggressively expanding its upstream capacity with a target of producing 350,000 barrels of oil per day within the next five years.

It stated that this growth will be driven by a significant upgrade of its Exploration and Production service offerings, development of its execution capacity, and the acquisition of seven brand new rigs for accelerated and more efficient production.

According to a statement yesterday by Head Corporate Communications, Sahara Group Ltd, Bethel Obioma, Chief Technical Officer, Asharami Energy, a Sahara Group Upstream Company, Leste Aihevba, disclosed these while engaging investors and stakeholders at a strategic meeting on the sidelines of the recently concluded Africa Energy Week in Cape Town.