New Telegraph

October 6, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 6, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sahara Group targets…

Sahara Group targets 350,000 B/D Oil production

Sahara Group has said it is aggressively expanding its upstream capacity with a target of producing 350,000 barrels of oil per day within the next five years.

It stated that this growth will be driven by a significant upgrade of its Exploration and Production service offerings, development of its execution capacity, and the acquisition of seven brand new rigs for accelerated and more efficient production.

According to a statement yesterday by Head Corporate Communications, Sahara Group Ltd, Bethel Obioma, Chief Technical Officer, Asharami Energy, a Sahara Group Upstream Company, Leste Aihevba, disclosed these while engaging investors and stakeholders at a strategic meeting on the sidelines of the recently concluded Africa Energy Week in Cape Town.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Let Them Enjoy Fruit Of Their Labour On Earth, Ajadi Urges Govt
Read Next

‘Yes She Can’ Summit Tasks Imo Women On Leadership, Collective Action