Sahara Group Reaffirms Commitment To Entrepreneurs’ Growth

The Sahara Group Foundation has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the growth of entrepreneurs in Nigeria and across the African continent.

Chidilim Menakaya, Director of the Sahara Group Foundation, made this statement during the launch of MADAA Reloaded in Lagos on Tuesday.

She revealed that the foundation has repositioned its Making A Difference Around Africa (MADAA) initiative to help entrepreneurs in Nigeria and other African countries gain seamless access to markets, technology, and business advisory services.

“Through the MADAA initiative, we aim to connect entrepreneurs with opportunities that will grow their businesses and ultimately unlock Africa’s potential for inclusive development,” Menakaya said.

She explained that MADAA Reloaded, as a flagship initiative of the Sahara Group Foundation’s dynamic EXTRApreneurship model, is designed to discover visionary entrepreneurs who leverage local and natural resources to tackle everyday challenges.

By focusing on sustainable practices, the foundation aims to empower entrepreneurs to create businesses that not only thrive but also contribute to the preservation of Africa’s natural environment.

According to Menakaya, MADAA provides innovators with the tools, networks, and funding necessary to transform their ideas into scalable, impact-driven enterprises.

“The initial MADAA application cycle unveiled a remarkable depth of entrepreneurial talent across Africa,” she stated.

“Although we were inspired by the strong interest, it became clear that we needed to broaden our scope and criteria to reach even more extraordinary individuals whose innovations can truly transform their communities.”

“MADAA Reloaded represents our renewed commitment to discovering, empowering, and celebrating these changemakers,” Menakaya added.

Applications for MADAA Reloaded remain open until May 31, 2025, and selected entrepreneurs will gain access to expert mentorship, tailored business advisory services, and vital exposure to help them thrive in today’s competitive environment.

Shortlisting will commence in June 2025, with the program set to launch in the third quarter of 2025.

“Following MADAA Reloaded, we are committed to ensuring that successful participants are positioned for long-term success through visibility, mentorship, and access to other initiatives of the Foundation like the Sahara Impact Fund (SIF), which will provide additional capital to scale their ventures,” Menakaya said.

“By connecting them with a broader network of investors, business leaders, and strategic partners, MADAA creates pathways that allow these entrepreneurs to scale their impact, leading to lasting social and economic change.”

Through MADAA Reloaded, the Sahara Group Foundation reaffirms its commitment to building sustainable communities by empowering EXTRApreneurs—bold, impact-driven thinkers who are not only transforming their own lives but also shaping Africa’s future, Menakaya concluded.

