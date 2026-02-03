Sahara Group Promotes Sustainable Devt Through MAD Grant Initiative

Sahara Group has reiterated its dedication to fostering sustainable development and enhancing human capacity in Africa through its Making A Difference (MAD) Grant.

A statement over the weekend also stated that this initiative focused on advancing research by providing awards to visionary academics.

It said that building on the success of its inaugural edition at the University of Lagos (UNILA) in 2024, the 2025 grant cycle had awarded three transformative projects tackling youth unemployment, digital inclusion, and institutional governance.

It explained that each awardee receivesd$12,000 in funding to scale their impactful work. Sahara Group’s Head of Corporate Communications, Bethel Obioma, said: “The MAD Grant represents our sustained commitment to identifying and amplifying sustainable solutions that drive economic growth and development.

“This second edition allows us to deepen our support for academic innovators whose work has demonstrated clear potential for systemic impact.” Commending Sahara for sustaining the initiative,ViceChancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, said: “The Sahara Group MAD Grant has been a catalytic force for innovation at UNILAG. It is a testament to the power of strategic partnership in advancing our university’s mission to develop leaders and solutions for the nation and beyond.

”The 2025 MAD Grant awardees, Professor Sunday Abayomi Adebisi, Dr. Victor Odumuyiwa, and Professor Abdul-Hameed Sulaimon will leverage the $12,000 award to expand proven models that translate academic excellence into socioeconomic progress.

“Adebisi, a pioneering force in entrepreneurship education, is scaling his groundbreaking Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Business Certification (EIBIC) program, which has already guided over 20,000 students to identify and launch ventures within their fields. “The $12,000 MAD Grant provides critical resources to accelerate our mission of turning every student into a job creator.”

According to the statement, Odumuyiwa is amplifying his work in digital skills mentorship and technology ecosystem building at the NITDA IT Hub (NITHUB), where he has already trained over 20,000 individuals in fields like artificial intelligence. “Strategic funding like the MAD Grant is essential for sustaining the momentum of our digital transformation efforts,” Odumuyiwa said.

The statement added that Sulaimon’s grant will enhance his faculty administration reengineering initiative, which has improved operational efficiency and academic performance while mobilizing significant resources for the Faculty of Management Sciences. “The MAD Grant provides crucial validation and practical support for our governance improvement efforts,” Sulaimon said.