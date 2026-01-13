Sahara Group Pays 73% Of $600m Loan

Group Managing Director, Sahara Power Group, Kola Adesina, has said that from inception to date, the group has paid the naira equivalent of $438 million (total debt serviced) which, according to him, is 73 per cent of the original loan of $600 million.

Speaking on the state of power loans, promising conversations with the consortium of banks involved in the process are ongoing with a positive end in sight.

According to him, the loans which are contractually due for full payment in 2034, are being “serviced diligently in keeping with all agreed terms” as “this discipline allows us to attract further investment and execute our expansion plans.”

He said: “Our successes at Sahara are built on a foundation of financial integrity. From inception to date, we have paid the naira equivalent of $438 million (total debt serviced) which is 73 per cent of the original loan of $600 million.

This was achieved in spite of huge liquidity issues in the sector, especially the debts owed to Sahara and our gas suppliers which as of March 31, 2025, was reconciled to stand at N1.514 trillion.

“We are grateful for the government’s intervention through the ongoing legacy debt payments which will facilitate full settlement of all outstanding loans to the banks, our obligations to our gas suppliers, technical service providers (operations and maintenance services) etc.

We are confident that the loans will be sorted out completely as we are eager to accelerate our growth plans.” He added: “We have done a series of scenario planning and will anchor our strategic objective on the bold, clear-sighted, long-term oriented infrastructure plan of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mr President has demonstrated courage in confronting age-long bottlenecks, clearing the way for investor confidence thereby engendering significant growth and development of the power sector and Nigeria’s economy in general.

“With clear positive policy reforms in the sector, stability in the exchange rate, significant reduction in inflation rate and the associated moderated interest rate, we as well as other investors in the sector can now easily plan with a higher sense of predictability and conviction.”

He said Nigeria’s power sector remained at the heart of the nation’s economic and industrial growth with prospects of renewed reform-inspired investment, technological innovation and multistakeholder collaboration.

Adesina, who was speaking on the “State of the Power sector and Opportunities Ahead”, emphasized that from a legacy debt resolution to tech-driven expansion, Nigeria would ultimately overcome its challenges to become the transformational power hub in Africa.

“We are witnessing unprecedented collaboration involving the Federal Government, Power Ministry, regulatory agencies, power entities, CBN, banks and multilateral financial and development agencies, and other stakeholders in the power sector.

We believe that this trend will continue in 2026 and this will spur sector-wide growth that will translate to greater efficiency, sustainability, and more power for Nigerians,” he said.

While commending the Federal Government for addressing the liquidity challenges in the sector through the settlement of legacy debts, Adesina said this would undoubtedly drive new investments and stabilise the sector for unhindered growth.