Sahara Group Paid N43.5m To Over 1,000 Waste Collectors

Director, Governance & Sustainability, Sahara Group, Ejiro Gray, has said that in 2024, the group paid N43.5 million to over 1,000 waste collectors under Sahara’s Go Recycling initiative, promoting circularity and income generation.

She also said that the group made other notable milestones in 2024, which included over 4 million man-hours Zero Lost Time Injuries (LTI) recorded across several businesses, reaffirming the Group’s dedication to health, safety and operational excellence.

She added that 612,498 kg of CO emissions were avoided through recycling initiatives and that over 210,000 kg of recyclables were recovered.

Others, according to her, included over 75,000 lives impacted directly and indirectly through 13 PCSR (Personal and Corporate Social Responsibility) projects across 11 countries; local biodiversity and reforestation projects across Ghana, Tanzania, Nigeria and Dubai; 11,000+ students trained in green entrepreneurship (EIBIC, University of Lagos); and 3% deployment of operational expenditure to sustainable host community development via the Host Community Development Trust.

These were contained in the Sahara Group’s recently published 2024 Sustainability Report, according to a statement issued on Monday, August 11.

The report has its theme as: “Beyond Energy: Fostering Africa’s Sustainable Future.”

She said: “We see sustainability as the engine of transformation, for our business, for communities and for Africa’s future. We are scaling up investments in gas infrastructure and renewable energy, implementing nature-based carbon mitigation solutions, and innovating for greater operational efficiency.”

Gray noted that in 2024, Sahara Group made a significant leap by institutionalising ESG risk management across the Group, embedding sustainability more deeply into the energy conglomerate’s strategic decision-making, while strengthening resilience and accountability across all business divisions.

She said Sahara Group remained committed to strategic investments, ethical leadership, and collaborative partnerships to advance a resilient and sustainable future.

“We are proud of the strides we’ve made. Sustainability is a journey, and we remain unwavering in our drive to go beyond energy, for Africa and the world,” she said.

The report stated that Africa requires a strategic mix of environmental stewardship, community investment, and bold energy transitions designed to power a resilient and equitable future, leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group, has said.

It stated that the theme of the report, “Beyond Energy: Fostering Africa’s Sustainable Future,” reflects Sahara Group’s commitment to delivering inclusive, responsible energy solutions that protect the planet and enhance social impact.

It is prepared in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and maps Sahara’s initiatives to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It added that Sahara Group’s sustainability strategy continues to cut across upstream, midstream, downstream, and power business lines, prioritising emissions reduction and technology-driven innovation.

Sahara Group has maintained its focus on gas as a transition fuel, while expanding pilot solar projects and advancing energy efficiency.