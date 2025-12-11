Sahara Group Foundation’s Community Impact Project Drives Economic Transformation

Sahara Group Foundation, the social responsibility arm of the international energy conglomerate Sahara Group, has launched the Sahara Community Impact Project (SCIP), an initiative aimed at accelerating economic transformation across Nigeria and other African communities.

According to a statement on Thursday, the project underscores Sahara Group’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth, sustainability, and innovation through strategic community partnerships.

Speaking at a media stakeholders summit, Chidilim Menakaya, Director of Sahara Group Foundation, explained that the initiative focuses on establishing community business hubs that leverage local economic niches to foster entrepreneurship and empower small businesses.

She stated that from agriculture, trade, craftsmanship, services, to emerging innovation, Sahara Group Foundation aims to build specialised regional hubs with export potential by unlocking local talent and enterprise capacity.

Menakaya added that the SCIP hubs will serve as engines for job creation and long-term business sustainability, leveraging Sahara’s EXTRApreneurship model to empower individuals while reducing resource waste.

She emphasized that the foundation defines impact as the ability to drive real, sustainable transformation in the lives of individuals and the communities they serve, noting that SCIP embodies this vision by creating business hubs that empower local entrepreneurs and propel economic resilience and innovation across Africa.

Bethel Obioma, Head of Corporate Communications at Sahara Group, noted that SCIP will pilot in Nigeria and could serve as a template for replicating community-led economic transformation across Africa.

He said the initiative is more than a project; it is a commitment to building sustainable communities through capacity building, job creation, and strategic partnerships. By reducing resource waste and improving production efficiency, Sahara is laying the foundation for communities to compete globally while preserving local identity.

According to the statement, SCIP will officially kick off in January 2026. Interested communities or entrepreneurs are encouraged to submit applications via Sahara Group Foundation’s official channels.

Applications will be reviewed for alignment with SCIP’s criteria, and selected participants will receive training and mentorship to strengthen their business models.

The project is guided by an in-built assessment procedure to ensure sustainability and measurable impact.

The Community Business Hubs will provide shared processing and production facilities to reduce costs and improve product quality, offer training in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, branding, and digital skills, enhance market access through collective visibility and structured value chains, and provide access to financing through partnerships with financial institutions.

The foundation urged media partners, community leaders, entrepreneurs, and the public to help amplify the transformative initiative. David Ayinde, Project Lead at Sahara Group Foundation, said the community referral call will go live in Q1 2026.

He added, “Through sustained media coverage and collaborative participation from all stakeholders, we envision SCIP becoming a beacon of sustainable development, empowering communities to grow from within.”