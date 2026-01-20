Sahara Group Foundation Partners Firm To Deepen Recycling Intervention

Sahara Group Foundation, the social responsibility division of international energy conglomerate, Sahara Group, has signed a Strategic Partnership Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Plan International Nigeria to deepen inclusive, community-led recycling interventions through its flagship Sahara Go Recycling Project.

A statement yesterday by Head of Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, Mr. Bethel Obioma, explained that the partnership brought together Sahara Group Foundation’s waste-to-wealth expertise and Plan International’s global leadership in child rights, gender equality, and community development.

He added that it reinforced a shared commitment to environmental sustainability, economic empower‑ ment, and social inclusion, especially for vulnerable children, young people, and women.

Speaking at the official MoU signing ceremony, Director, Sahara Group Foundation, Chidilim Menakaya, de‑ scribed the collaboration as a powerful intersection of climate action and human development.

She said: “Sahara Go Recycling was conceived in 2021 as more than an environmental initiative; it is a deliber‑ ate platform for inclusion, dignity, and sustainable livelihoods.

Designed to un‑ lock economic opportunity at the grass‑ roots, the initiative transforms waste into value while creating pathways for income generation and enterprise