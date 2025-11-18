Sahara Group Foundation Launches 16th Sahara Go-Recycling Hub

Sahara Group Foundation, the corporate social impact arm of Sahara Group, has commissioned its 16th Sahara Go-Recycling Hub in Lekki, Lagos State.

This reaffirmed the group’s commitment to sustainable waste management, environmental protection, and community empowerment. A statement on Saturday also explained that the new hub, strategically located in Lekki, expands the foundation’s recycling footprint.

It added that it builds on the success of 15 existing hubs across Lagos. The statement said that notably, it is the first Sahara Go-Recycling Hub to feature a solar-powered Reverse Vending Machine (RVM), a significant step toward integrating clean energy and technology into community recycling solutions.

It also explained that the Sahara Go-Recycling initiative promotes a circular economy by reducing waste, enhancing resource recovery, and empowering residents with opportunities to earn income from recyclables.

Director, Sahara Group Foundation, Chidilim Menakaya said: “The launch of the Lekki Go-Recycling Hub goes beyond environmental responsibility, it represents a new path for innovation, economic opportunity, and community resilience.

“By integrating clean energy solutions like the solar-powered Reverse Vending Machine, we are demonstrating how innovation can strengthen environmental responsibility while improving quality of life.

“This hub is a testament to what is possible when we combine commitment with action, and it sets the stage for even greater impact across the communities we serve.”