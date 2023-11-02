Sahara Group Foundation Empowers Africa’s Young Social Innovators

Sahara Group Foundation, the corporate social sustainability vehicle for Sahara Group, is empowering young African social innovators and entrepreneurs with the provision of seed funding to 10 outstanding Fellows from its Sahara Impact Fund (SIF) fellowship programme, according to a press release.

The statement said that the Sahara Impact Fund Fellowship programme, which is a social initiative in partnership with LEAP Africa and Impact Amplifier, was established to empower young African social innovators whose enterprises are dedicated to improving access to clean energy and sustainable environments across the continent.

“In its third year, the Sahara Impact Fund Fellowship programme welcomed a total of twenty Fellows from various African countries who participated in a rigorous six-month fellowship. The top ten Fellows have each been awarded $5,000 in seed funding to support the expansion of their socially impactful businesses,” the statement added.

During the programmes closing ceremony, the Director, Sahara Group Foundation, Ejiro Gray, commended the Fellows for their dedication and resilience through- out the programme.

She stated: “The Sahara Impact Fund Fellowship Programme was established to bolster Africa’s development by identifying and empowering young, creative social innovators working to create sustainable environments and bridge the energy gap in Africa.”