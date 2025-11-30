Sahara Group Expands Reforestation Drive In Edo

Sahara Group has deepened its environmental sustainability efforts through a strategic partnership between its flagship Adopt-A-Forest Initiative and the Gelegele Forest Reserve in Edo State, Nigeria.

The collaboration, which began with the planting of 20,000 tree seedlings, aims to regenerate degraded areas of the reserve and reinforce Sahara’s long-term commitment to nature-based climate action.

The launch featured engagements with the Edo State Forestry Commission and the Gelegele Forest Reserve Board, highlighting Sahara Group’s collaborative approach to restoring ecosystems, protecting biodiversity, and promoting sustainable livelihoods within host communities.

Launched in 2023, the Adopt-A-Forest Initiative is one of Sahara Group’s flagship climate action programmes designed to restore degraded landscapes, conserve Africa’s natural carbon sinks, and strengthen resilience against climate change.

By 2024, the initiative had expanded across Nigeria, Cameroon, Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, and Dubai, with further projects planned in Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Kenya in 2025.

Ejiro Gray, Director of Governance and Sustainability at Sahara Group, described the initiative as central to the company’s vision for a greener and more sustainable future.

“The Adopt-A-Forest Initiative is more than a tree-planting program. It is aimed at driving environmental sustainability of our natural carbon sinks, managing emissions, sequestering carbon, and ensuring that Africa’s lungs continue to sustain the planet,” she said.

Babatomiwa Adesida, Head of Business Support at Asharami Energy, a Sahara Group company, added that the project reflects the Group’s integrated approach to sustainability. “Every tree planted represents a step toward reversing decades of degradation and rebuilding hope,” he said.

Asuen Valentine, Chairman of the Edo State Forestry Commission, commended Sahara Group’s forward-looking intervention. “The best time to plant a tree was years ago; the second-best time is now. We are grateful to Sahara Group for championing the Adopt-A-Forest Initiative, a visionary effort that will help restore and preserve our forests for future generations,” he said.

Gray reaffirmed Sahara Group’s commitment to climate leadership across its operations in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. “This work is necessary and non-negotiable. We must continuously balance the preservation of natural forests and biodiversity with sustainable development,” she added.

The statement concluded that the Adopt-A-Forest Initiative remains a cornerstone of Sahara Group’s climate action strategy, integrating nature-based solutions, resource efficiency, and stakeholder collaboration to ensure Africa continues to “breathe” through its forests, the continent’s most vital gift to the world.