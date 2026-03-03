Sahara Group Deepens Global Employee Engagement

Sahara Group has launched M.A.D With Football 5.0, the latest edition of its flagship internal engagement initiative, reinforcing its commitment to building a connected and inclusive workforce across geographies.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the company explained that the initiative gives Sahara employees the opportunity to attend live football matches at iconic stadiums, including Old Trafford in Manchester and the Emirates Stadium in London, using shared experiences to strengthen collaboration and a unified One-Sahara culture.

Speaking on the initiative, Bethel Obioma, Head, Corporate Communications, said the fifth edition of M.A.D With Football reinforces the energy and infrastructure conglomerate’s commitment to entrenching diversity and inclusion across its locations in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Obioma noted that over the past three decades, Sahara Group has consistently prioritised people as a central pillar of its growth journey, recognising that culture and connection are critical to long-term success.

“M.A.D With Football 5.0 aligns strongly with the Sahara Beyond XXX narrative, reflecting the Group’s belief that sustainable success is driven not only by operational performance, but also by meaningful experiences that inspire, energise and connect people. Sahara continues to invest deliberately in initiatives that recognise effort, reward commitment, and strengthen organisational culture,” he added.

According to the statement, the 5.0 edition builds on this legacy, reaffirming Sahara Group’s commitment to a people-centred culture that goes beyond the workplace and geography.

It added that by offering “Saharians”, the term used to describe Sahara employees the chance to witness world-class football in legendary venues, the initiative celebrates excellence, teamwork and the spirit of belonging that defines the Sahara ecosystem.

The statement further explained that employees who participated in previous editions shared enthusiastic reflections on internal platforms.

Juliet Basemera of Asharami Uganda described the experience as “a dream come true,” expressing gratitude for the opportunity to be in Manchester.

Arnaud Ritz of Sahara Energy, Geneva, noted that the trip made it possible to “finally put faces to the names” he previously knew only through emails, and to meet Saharians “from all around the world.”

Oriyomi Adewale of Asharami Energy, Rwanda, described the initiative as evidence of Sahara’s commitment to work-life balance and employee wellbeing, calling it “delightful” to be part of a company that invests in employee welfare and memorable experiences.

“Participation in M.A.D With Football 5.0 is open to Sahara employees in line with internal guidelines, with selected participants earning the opportunity to represent Sahara Group at live matches at Old Trafford and the Emirates Stadium, experiencing firsthand the passion, energy and global community that football embodies,” the statement added.