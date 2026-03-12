Sahara Group Commissions 40,000 Cubic Metre LPG Carrier

Sahara Group has commissioned MT Asharami Ghana, a 40,000 cubic metre Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) carrier, according to a statement issued yesterday by the Head of Corporate Communications, Sahara Group Limited, Mr. Bethel Obioma.

He stated that the development expands the group’s fleet capacity while strengthening Ghana’s clean energy supply chain and LPG distribution network.

Obioma explained that the dual-fuel vessel improves operational efficiency, enhances supply reliability, and supports lower-emission LPG logistics as consumption grows across Ghana and the wider sub-region.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Ulsan, South Korea, President John Dramani Mahama described the vessel as “a significant milestone in strengthening the infrastructure that underpins the global LPG supply chain.” He noted that expanded shipping capacity is critical to improving supply security, reliability, and efficiency for countries that rely partly on LPG imports.

He commended Sahara Group, WAGL Energy, and all partners involved for their “leadership, technical expertise and strategic foresight,” adding that the project reflects “the power of partnership” in advancing safe, efficient, and responsible energy distribution.

President Mahama wished the MT Asharami Ghana safe sailing, expressing confidence that the vessel would inspire further investment and collaboration across Africa’s energy value chain.

Executive Director of Sahara Group, Wale Ajibade, said the vessel supports Ghana’s clean energy ambitions through integrated infrastructure.

“MT Asharami Ghana is more than a vessel; it is part of a deliberate strategy to strengthen LPG supply security and support Ghana’s clean energy ambitions. It secures an additional 25,000 metric tonnes of stock security for the Ghanaian economy, alongside the soon-to-be-commissioned 6,000 metric tonnes of a 12,000-metric-tonne land storage facility in Tema,” he said.

The statement explained that with the addition of Asharami Ghana, Sahara Group’s LPG carrier fleet now comprises six delivered vessels with a combined capacity of 202,000 cubic metres. It added that, supported by partnerships with WAGL Energy, NNPC Limited, and other stakeholders, an additional 270,000 cubic metres of capacity is under construction and due for delivery by September 2028.

Executive Director of Sahara Group, Temitope Shonubi, said Asharami Ghana is part of Sahara’s integrated LPG infrastructure strategy spanning shipping, storage, and downstream distribution globally, including the development of a 12,000-metric-tonne land-based LPG storage terminal in Tema, with a 6,000-metric-tonne first phase scheduled for completion in May 2026.

He commended the Managing Director of Asharami Ghana, Yaa Serwaa Alifo, for her resilience and insistence on dedicating a ship of “this magnitude solely to the Ghana market and its landlocked neighbours.”

According to the statement, Ghana is targeting LPG adoption in 50 per cent of households by 2030, up from about 30 per cent today. Sahara’s investments will support clean energy access for more than 35 million people while strengthening Ghana’s role in regional LPG trade with neighbouring and landlocked West African markets.

“The commissioning comes in Sahara Group’s 30th anniversary year, guided by the Sahara Beyond XXX milestone, underscoring Sahara’s focus on building an enduring enterprise that delivers responsible growth, shared prosperity, and long-term impact across its markets,” the statement added.