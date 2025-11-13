Sahara Group Calls For Bold Human Capital Strategies

Sahara Group, a leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, has emphasized that deliberate and innovative human capital strategies are essential to positioning Africa’s energy sector for sustainable growth and competitiveness amid evolving global energy security challenges.

According to a statement on Thursday, Emilomo Arorote, Group Head of Human Resources at Sahara Group, spoke at the 2025 Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Annual International Conference & Exhibition, themed “Revitalizing the Nigerian Petroleum Exploration and Production Strategies for Energy Security and Sustainable Development.”

Arorote highlighted that curiosity, competence, and the courage to act remain the most powerful drivers of transformation in a transitioning energy world. “Innovation in our industry has never been about systems alone; it always begins with people,” she said.

She noted Sahara’s commitment to human capital development as a cornerstone for Africa’s energy sustainability. “At Sahara, we have seen how curiosity transforms into capability when young professionals start asking the right questions. Many of our breakthroughs, including the landmark OKOS-04L well intervention in OML-148, were driven by young teams who challenged convention and applied fresh thinking to complex problems,” she added.

Arorote emphasized that the next frontier of the industry depends not only on technology but also on the mindset of the people driving it. “As we navigate the energy transition, from gas-to-power integration to automation and data-driven operations the future will belong to those who combine curiosity with patience and precision. Young professionals willing to learn deeply, think differently, and act decisively will redefine Africa’s energy story.”

She further stressed the importance of mentorship and knowledge transfer to younger professionals for building sustainable, globally competitive energy operations. “Mentorship is a two-way bridge that allows both emerging and seasoned professionals to learn, adapt, and grow together, blending the wisdom of experience with the ingenuity of youth.”

Bethel Obioma, Head of Corporate Communications, said Sahara Group’s participation at NAPE 2025 underscores its commitment to investing in human capital, advancing digitization, and leveraging gas as a transition fuel for Africa’s sustainable growth. “Across its upstream, midstream, and downstream operations in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, Sahara Group continues to drive operational excellence and innovation while empowering young professionals to reimagine what’s possible in Africa’s energy landscape,” she concluded.