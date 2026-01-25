Sahara Go Recycling Initiative Facilitates Over N93m In Payouts

The Sahara Group Foundation, the corporate social impact arm of Sahara Group, has announced that its Sahara Go Recycling Initiative has, since inception, collected over 660 tonnes of recyclable waste, facilitated more than ₦93 million in payouts, and positively impacted over 1,700 households by creating alternative income streams across Lagos.

The foundation recently commissioned its 17th Sahara Go Recycling Hub in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable waste management, environmental protection, and community empowerment in Nigeria.

The initiative promotes a circular economy by diverting waste from landfills, improving resource recovery, and creating income opportunities for households through waste-to-wealth interventions. The new hub expands the foundation’s growing recycling footprint across Lagos, extending access to structured, community-led recycling solutions in emerging urban areas.

Strategically located within Ibeju-Lekki, the hub encourages responsible waste disposal while enabling residents to earn value from recyclable materials. It is the second hub to feature a solar-powered Reverse Vending Machine (RVM), allowing residents to deposit recyclables and receive instant rewards, promoting positive environmental behavior.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by representatives of Sahara Group and Sahara Group Foundation, the Executive Chairman and Vice Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, community leaders, partners, and residents, reflecting strong local engagement and shared ownership of the initiative.

Chidilim Menakaya, Director of Sahara Group Foundation, said: “The Sahara Go Recycling Hub in Ibeju-Lekki is more than a recycling point; it is a platform for dignity, livelihoods, and environmental responsibility. By bringing structured recycling closer to communities, we are empowering residents to protect their environment while creating economic value.”

Olowa Sesan, Executive Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, described the hub as timely and impactful, highlighting its alignment with the local government’s sustainability and development priorities. He emphasized the initiative’s role in transforming waste into resources, reducing environmental impact, supporting climate action, and creating livelihood opportunities within the community.

Isiaka Olatunji, Vice Chairman of the Local Government, urged residents to actively participate in the programme, stressing the importance of responsible waste practices for long-term community benefits.

Rita Idehai, CEO of Ecobarter, stated: “Our collaboration with Sahara Group Foundation highlights the power of partnerships in delivering scalable, community-focused recycling solutions. Together, we are encouraging responsible waste practices while ensuring communities benefit directly from sustainability initiatives.”

Menakaya added: “Sahara Go Recycling is creating a ripple effect across Lagos by changing perceptions around waste and demonstrating its economic value.

Through strategic partnerships and community engagement, we are building sustainable ecosystems that will benefit present and future generations. Sahara Group Foundation will continue to expand the initiative across Lagos and beyond, in line with its mission of building sustainable communities through EXTRApreneurship.”