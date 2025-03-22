SAHA Africa debuts, commences training March 24

Share

A new dawn is here for the hospitality industry in Nigeria as a new training and recruitment outfit known as Service Art and Hospitality (SAHA) Africa makes its debuts, with the commencement of its first cohort training section billed for March 24 spanning April 17, 2025.

SAHA Africa, which is being promoted by a group of experienced and talented industry operators, is founded by Benedicta Ogar, an experienced operator in hospitality business, who has headed different outfits across the country. She serves also as the Chief Executive Officer of the academy that is committed to promoting the culture of excellent and professional service delivery through its innovative and technology based processes in the area of talent hunt, training and recruitment.

According to a statement by the group, ‘‘we are dedicated to elevating the hospitality industry by connecting businesses with top-tier talent and providing comprehensive training for hospitality professionals.

With years of experience in the industry, we specialize in recruitment services that help hotels, restaurants, and hospitality establishments find skilled and passionate staff. Our extensive network and deep understanding of the sector ensure that we match the right talent with the right opportunities, helping businesses thrive.

‘‘Beyond recruitment, we are committed to empowering hospitality professionals through industry-leading training programs. Whether you’re looking to upskill, refine your expertise, or start a career in hospitality, our tailored training solutions provide the knowledge and hands-on experience needed to excel.

‘‘At SAHA, we believe in shaping the future of hospitality by investing in people. Whether you’re a business seeking exceptional staff or an individual looking to advance your career, we’re here to support your journey to success.’’

It further stated that its core values are; ‘‘empowering hospitality professions with practical skills and knowledge to thrive in the industry.’’ It is also noted that if you’re looking to build a skilled hospitality team or advance your career in the industry, SAHA Africa beckons you to explore its recruitment and training services. ‘‘Our dedicated team is here to connect businesses with top talent, support professionals in their career growth, and guide you through every step of the process,’’ it added.

Operating out of Lagos, at Lekki axis, it has a state-of-the-art facilities for its training programmes, which span four weeks and beyond. Such facilities included classic and friendly practical classrooms that equipped with advanced technical integrations for effective teaching and learning. It also has a fully functional simulation restaurant setup for food and beverage service training alongside en-suite guest room dedicated space for housekeeping and in-room service practical and a conference, with a versatile space for both hard and soft systems technical demonstrations, workshops, front office training and master classes.

While its staffing and recruitment services are both individual and corporate bodies.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

