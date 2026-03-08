In a defining moment that shaped the lives of many young girls, the assembly ground at Women’s Day College, Bida, Niger State, recently, became more than a school’s gathering space, but a powerful space that held hope, ambition, and awakened possibility.

On that historic day, Sage Impact Foundation awarded 200 micro-scholarships to at-risk female students, marking the third edition of its flagship intervention and the largest targeted educational support initiative in the region this year.

Beyond the numbers, the event signaled a deepening commitment to closing opportunity gaps and safeguarding the futures of vulnerable girls and students across Northern Nigeria.

The intervention came at a critical time for Nigerian education. According to 2025 data from UNICEF, 10.2 million primary school children and 8.1 million secondary school children remain out of school nationwide. Dropout rates peak at 27 per cent in senior secondary school, with rural girls disproportionately affected.

For many, financial hardship and cultural pressures turn early academic promise into a fading mirage just as adulthood approaches. It is precisely at these fragile transition points that Sage Impact Foundation has chosen to intervene.

The Bida outreach was designed as a threepronged defense against the multifaceted challenges facing Northern Nigerian youth: Financial Assistance: Micro-scholarships designed to cushion the burden of schoolrelated fees. -Academic Recognition: Prize-giving and awards designed to reward diligence, excellence, and perseverance. – Health Education: Critical wellbeing sessions ensuring that health challenges do not disrupt learning continuity.

“We are providing a solution for students on the verge of dropping out,” a Foundation spokesperson explained.

What began as a modest program supporting 30 students, many of whom have successfully transitioned into the university, has now expanded.

In 2026, the Foundation aims to support 400 students, reinforcing its commitment to protect academic potential before it is lost.

‘You are made for more’ The emotional centerpiece of the event was a stirring address delivered by Dr. Chinwe Ibe-Ohanebo, a member of the board of trustees, on behalf of the Foundation’s founder, Dr. Chiamaka Ohanebo. Moving beyond the rhetoric of charity, her speech was a clarion call to identity, confidence, and agency. “We didn’t come because we saw struggle,” she told the attentive audience.

“We came because we believe in who you can become. The gap between where you are now and where you want to be should never feel like a bridge you should cross alone.”

Stakeholders, community, and shared responsibility The ceremony convened a diverse coalition of stakeholders, including the school’s principal, PTA members, local government education officials, and distinguished representatives of Sage Impact Foundation.

Mrs. Aishatu Chado Kawu, Principal of Women’s Day College, described the intervention as transformative: “These awards go beyond financial relief. They foster hope, resilience, ambition, and excellence within our school walls.

They give these girls permission to aspire.” Sage Impact Foundation, founded by Dr. Chiamaka Ohanebo, a medical doctor and social impact leader, continues to close the “motivational learning gap” in marginalized communities.

By creating supportive ecosystems around students whose dreams of becoming outstanding in the future might otherwise be stifled by poverty, the Foundation demonstrates a powerful truth: when the right ecosystems are built, opportunities expand, and excellence thrives.