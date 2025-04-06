Sagay: Why I don’t have confidence in NASS

Share

Former Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has sought an amendment to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), to make legislation at the federal level part-time.

Apart from cutting the cost of governance, the foremost constitutional lawyer argued that the development would also make electoral contests for Senatorial and House of Representatives’ positions less attractive in the country.

In an exclusive interview with our correspondent, the octogenarian alleged a downward trend in the quality of lawmaking, which he maintained, has not shown any sign of abatement over time.

He said: “I have no confidence in the National Assembly at all. Absolutely no confidence”.

Asked why, why answered: “Because, I find that most of them including the leadership, are (allegedly) more concerned about their own personal interest than of the national interest. How to get money, and personal progress, personal advantage, rather than national one.

“I don’t see any orientation towards serving the nation in their attitude.

“As I have always said, with every new set of legislators, the standard has dropped lower.

“And, I don’t think the problem will be solved, until we have an amendment of the Constitution, to make Legislators part-time workers; to have their normal jobs outside the Legislature.

“And then come for may be, a month or two at a time, do their legislative work, and go. Get sitting allowances and go back to their normal jobs.

“That is the only thing that will solve it.

The concentration on acquisition of wealth is just too much…

On whether the proposal would go a long way in cutting cost of governance, he answered: “Absolutely. It will go a long way towards cutting the cost of governance.

“Above all, it will bring out those who are genuinely interested in promoting the interest of the country because they will not be gaining financially. They will be earning their income from their basic professions, and work, which they do normally.

“And they just come, may be, once in a month, or maximum for two months at a time, just to make laws and go back.

“And they will be paid sitting allowance; just a certain amount every day.

“Once that is done, you will find that…it will just eliminate all those who are in the Legislature for money-making.

“And the true patriots, who want to serve the country, even at their own financial expense, will be the ones, who will be contesting (elections)”.

He continued: “And, this is the way it used to be until 1979- the First Republic.

“It was a part-time thing; they will just come in. Once, you just come by railway, everybody will come in for two months. They do their job, get their sitting allowances, and they go away. And then, a month or two later, may be two months later, they come again.

“And, they expressed their genuine views, and contributed according to what they really felt; they were not there for what they will make, in terms of fortune. So, I think we need to go back to that.”

