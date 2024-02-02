Sagay on B’Faso, Mali, Niger’s Exit: Member Nations Must Give ECOWAS 1-Year Notice

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof Itse Sagay (SAN), has ar- gued that member-nations of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) can only exit the sub-regional bloc after the expiration of a one year notice. The constitutional lawyer, who spoke to New Telegraph against the backdrop of last Sunday’s decision by Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republics to withdraw from the body, said due process must be adhered to by nations seeking to sever ties with the body. Among others, the Sahel nations had hinged their collective decision on alleged illegal and inhumane sanctions imposed on them following the overthrow of constitutional governments.

But, the learned silk insisted that by the enabling law and treaty establishing ECOWAS, the trio remained members, with their rights and obligations intact. His words: “They said they exited, but they have not exited, because that is not how to exit. “They need to give one year notice, then at the end of one year, if there is no other development, then automatically, they exit. “But to just say ‘we have exited,’ technically and in law, they have not exited; they are still members (of ECOWAS). All their obligations and rights are still intact.”

On what the implication of the exit, particularly of Niger, is on the war against insurgency in the North, Sagay noted: “It imposes more burden on us, because we now have to strengthen our borders with Niger to make sure that these terrorists are not coming across. “Because, now that they are so emotional and so angry, particularly the military juntas, whose interests are affected by the ECOWAS decision that they should restore democracy. Those ones can do anything; they can deliberately allow all these (extremist) groups to go through and terrorise and harass Nigerians. So, we have to strengthen our borders.” He added:”I think you heard of the number of times Nigerian delegations have gone there, and have seen nobody, and had to come back.

Even the way they treated our former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar. “So, the anger is so much. Honestly, that anger is partly one based on their guilt, that what they are doing is wrong: that they are coupists. “My advice is that we should subject them to neglect, not to do any aggression. But, just leave them let their issues within the country burn out. “When the people in the country find that military rule is worse than civilian rule, and that democracy is the best form of government, nobody will tell them before they start forming democratic forces – both under- ground and on the surface. “Just the way we struggled against (Gen Sani) Abacha; virtually, when they start seeing suffering that the military will impose, nobody will tell them before they rise.”