Residents of Sagamu, Ogun State, have appealed to former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua not to allow the tragic car accident that claimed the lives of two of his close associates to distance him from his hometown.

New Telegraph recalls that Joshua narrowly escaped death in the crash, which occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on December 29, 2025. The accident involved a Lexus SUV conveying members of his team, including Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, who died on the spot after the vehicle collided with a stationary truck.

In the aftermath of the incident, concerns have emerged among Nigerians that the boxer may be hesitant to return to the country due to the painful memories attached to the tragedy.

However, residents of Sagamu have called on him to overcome any fear and continue to maintain ties with his roots.

Speaking on the matter, Joshua’s uncle, Adedamola Joshua, dismissed suggestions that the tragedy could sever the boxer’s connection with Nigeria. He explained that the family remains grounded in faith despite the loss.

“A lot of things have been said, but we are a Christian family, and we accept everything with faith,” he said. “In moments of deep emotional pain, people may say many things, but with time, it becomes clear that this is his home and will always remain so.”

An indigene of Sagamu, Adeniji Taiwo, also urged the boxer not to stay away. According to him, while fear after such an experience is natural, abandoning one’s roots is not the solution.

“I believe the fear will be there, but he should still come back home. He cannot abandon his father’s land; this is where he belongs,” Taiwo said.

Taiwo, who is also part of the Oba of Sagamu’s security team, expressed sympathy over the incident, noting that the town shares in Joshua’s pain.

“We are deeply saddened by what happened to our son, especially when he was almost home. We thank God for his life and pray that nothing like this ever happens to him again. Accidents can happen anywhere, not just here. No one in Remo wishes him harm; he is our pride,” he added.

A commercial motorcyclist identified simply as Mr Taiwo also echoed similar sentiments, stressing the positive impact Joshua’s visits have on young people in the community.

“This accident should not discourage him from coming back to Sagamu,” he said. “His presence inspires many youths here, and it would be a huge loss if he stopped visiting.”

Residents say they remain hopeful that the boxing star will continue to return home, drawing strength from the community that proudly celebrates him as one of its own.