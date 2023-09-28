Sagamu Killings: DSS Moves to Unravel Masterminds

Security Operatives in Ogun State have said that there will be no sacred cows in the ongoing investigations into the causes and persons behind the recent cult clashes in the Sagamu area of the state.

Sources in the Department of State Service (DSS), explained that the ongoing investigations are being conducted without bias, even as one of the sources added that suspects so far questioned in connection with the recent mayhem have given very useful information that will assist in unraveling the kingpins and their collaborators.

A source close to the agency confirmed inviting high-profile persons for interrogation, stressing that both the remote and immediate causes of the mayhem are being thoroughly examined, assuring the public that the agencies were determined to get to the roots of the cult activities in the ancient town and its environs.

“We had questions for two individuals and we invited them accordingly. They were invited as part of our investigations into the cult killings. They honoured our invitations. They were thoroughly questioned. They have been released after we finished questioning them.

“They provided very useful information that will greatly assist us with our task of unraveling the reasons and people behind the incessant cult clashes in Sagamu. “Inviting legislators or local government administrators must not be seen as an exception. We are focused on the task of ending cultists and cult-related executions.

“Our resolve is absolute and we will not be fazed by snide talks. We have invited various personalities who are also bona-fide members of the community. “Remember, we earlier said that based on the directive of the governor who invited us to join in this exercise, there will be no sacred cows.

“We have broadened our investigations. We are working with resolve and determination and we are even widening our nets as we continue,” the source said. It was further learnt that more high-profile personalities are going to be invited as the investigation unfolds.