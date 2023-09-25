Sagamu Cultists Neither Students Nor Party Members – Police

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Abiodun Alamutu, has declared that those involved in cult-related killings in Sagamu are neither students nor affiliated with any political party.

This statement follows the recent arrest of Damilare Bello, a member of the Ogun State House of Assembly representing Sagamu 1 Constituency, by the Department of State Services (DSS).

New Telegraph had last week reported that the lawmaker was apprehended in connection with the cult-related killings that resulted in multiple casualties in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking on the development during a radio program aired on OGBC 2 in Abeokuta on Sunday, Alamutu said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have been engaged in a blame game, each accusing the other of being responsible for the recurring cult-related clashes in Sagamu.

READ ALSO:

He said: “We have devised various ways to stem the tide. Unfortunately, it re-erupted last week in Sagamu. I want to admit that this set of vicious and depraved persons are neither students nor partisans.”

He explained that normalcy has been restored in Sagamu, adding: “We want to put in a structure that would keep them (cultists) at bay for a reasonable number of years and possibly deter other youths from joining their fold.”

Alamutu revealed that the police force is collaborating with the judiciary to expedite the handling of cultism cases, recognizing that it has become a significant challenge to society.