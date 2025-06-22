Saga: Stylish, Dapper Man

Share

Nigerian model and Big Brother Naija reality star, Adeoluwa Okusaga, famously known as Saga is continuously topping the chat among most fashionable celebrities in the social space.

Saga has done well for himself as a model, an engineer, and fitness expert. His good looks and exceptional fashion sense has earned him a few endorsements with notable brands.

Saga’s simple gesture of gracing several red carpet events has put him on the spotlight for fashion and style critics.

A social media style therapist, Tisho described Saga as an Artsy Dapper.

She stated that Saga is one fashion guy that can make wearing “Black on Black” look like a full runway collection.

Saga always look dapper virtually anything clothes. Hence his royalty look at the just concluded Ojude Oba festival.

Tisho also explains that it’s not just about the clothes Saga wears, it’s also in the concept he puts together. Turtle necks, Monochrome layers, he even makes joggers and Tshirts look like they were styled by Virgio himself.

He always looks effortless yet so on point. Saga dresses like an artiste who just closed a $5million NFT deal and came to dinner looking like a casual luxury. Even when he is wearing a basic tshirt, he gives the vibes of “this was styled in Milan”

Saga understands his body. He knows what works and he never has a fashion Miss.

He always shows up at event looking like Every woman’s dream.

