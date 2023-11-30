SAFRON Hotels Inaugurates Board 

…unveils growth, expansion strategy

Award-winning and leading hospitality brand, SAFRON Hotels Limited has inaugurated its Board of Directors under the Chairmanship of former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar.

The hotel chain with world-class facilities across Nigeria and other parts of the world has sustained its vision of expanding its frontiers beyond the shores of the African continent.

The brain behind the hotel brand is a renowned hospitality guru and unassuming businessman, Mr Abayomi Fatusin, who has established and built various hotel chains including House J Hotels, and Joseph’s Court, stressed that he is passionate about building and developing local brands that will compete with global names in the hospitality industry.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Board in Lagos on Thursday, the Board chairman called on members of the board to deploy their diverse and cross-sectoral experience in their noble roles.

Abubakar commended the business acumen and selflessness of Fatusin.

While expressing optimism that the management of the Safron Hotels will live up to expectations, Mr Fatusin, who is the Executive Vice Chairman of the Safron Hotels noted that the hotels under the SAFRON brand will continue to adhere to global best practices in its operations and activities.

Other members of the Board and stakeholders are Prince Kunle Oyewumi, Otunba Layi Oriowo, Mr Hameed Soyemi, Mr Ade Adegbite, Mr Anselem Tabansi, Mr Dotun Adeniyi, Abisoye Fatusin, Mr Zulu Ibrahim and Mrs Iheoma Obineche.