New Telegraph

January 5, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 5, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. S’Africa’s Pistorius Leaves…

S’Africa’s Pistorius Leaves Prison Today

South Africa’s ex-Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius will face a ban on talking to the media when he is released on parole later this week, almost 11 years after he shot dead his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, prison authorities said Wednesday.

A parole board reviewing whether Pistorius, 37, was fit for social reintegration decided at the end of November to allow him out of prison early on January 5. “Just like other parolees, Pistorius is restricted from conducting media interviews,” the Department of Correctional Services said in a statement.

“An elevated public profile linked to Pistorius does not make him different from other inmates nor warrant inconsistent treatment,” it added.

The former athlete is due to be released today from a prison on the outskirts of Pretoria. The time and other logistical details have not been disclosed by authorities for “security” reasons.

Read Previous

CAF Increases AFCON Prize Money by 40%
Read Next

FG Announces Extension Of Free Rail Services For Citizens