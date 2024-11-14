S’Africa’s Football President Jordaan Arraigned For Fraud

Share

South African Football Association ( SAFA) president Danny Jordaan has been released on bail amid allegations he used the organisation’s funds for personal gain.

The country’s organised crime investigation unit, Hawks, has been looking into claims of fraud and theft at SAFA between 2014 and 2018 amounting to 1.3 million rand ($72,000, £57,000).

Jordaan is alleged to have hired a private security company for his personal protection and a public relations company without authorisation from the Safa board.

The 73-year-old, who was a key figure in bringing the 2010 FIFA World Cup to South Africa and has been SAFA president since 2013, was arrested yesterday and appeared at Palm Ridge Magistrates court in Johannesburg.

Safa’s chief financial officer Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling, who appeared in court alongside Jordaan, were also released on bail.

Share

Please follow and like us: