S’African Team Helps Search For Politician Swept Away By Mozambique Floodwaters

South Africa has sent a team to help with rescue efforts after a local politician was swept away by floodwaters while visiting neighbouring Mozambique.

Andile Mngwevu, a councillor in the Ekurhuleni municipality, east of Johannesburg, and four others were in Mozambique’s Gaza province when their car was caught in a flood, officials say.

Only one of the passengers has been accounted for – the “status and whereabouts of the other occupants remain unconfirmed”, the municipality said in a statement.

Flooding has devastated parts of both countries and resulted in Mozambican President Daniel Chapo cancelling his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, reports the BBC.