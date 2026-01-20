S’African Team Helps Search For Politician Swept Away By Mozambique Floodwaters

South Africa has sent a team to help with rescue efforts after a local politician was swept away by floodwaters while visiting neighbouring Mozambique.
Andile Mngwevu, a councillor in the Ekurhuleni municipality, east of Johannesburg, and four others were in Mozambique’s Gaza province when their car was caught in a flood, officials say.
Only one of the passengers has been accounted for – the “status and whereabouts of the other occupants remain unconfirmed”, the municipality said in a statement.
Flooding has devastated parts of both countries and resulted in Mozambican President Daniel Chapo cancelling his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, reports the BBC.
Please follow and like us: